Portable reconciles with former manager, Kogbagidi (video)

Portable, a Nigerian musician, and Kogbagidi, his former manager, have reconciled their disputes.
Portable revealed this in a post on his official Instagram page on Saturday, April 2, 2022, weeks after the two had split.
He posted a video of him and the international promoter talking on the phone. The singer’s crew were delighted with the reconnection and could be heard cheering.
Sharing the clip Portable wrote;
”Life Na Portable Kogbagidi
I believe in God my phone 📱 and Sub any disappointment is a blessing ZAzuu One Love ❤️ Boss of life @kogbagidi”
