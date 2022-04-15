Pray for me – Nigerian lady cries out from hospital bed after being brutalised by her husband

After being allegedly abused by her husband, a Nigerian woman named Happy Mark has asked for prayers from well-wishers.

She disclosed that her spouse brutalized her on her Facebook page, where she posted photos of herself in the hospital.

Mark was overjoyed, declaring that she would not die before her time, and praying to God for a speedy recovery.

She wrote:

“Fans please I need your prayer. Look at what my husband did to me.”

The lady added;

“I shall not die before my time, instead they will go down before me. May the Almighty hand rest upon me for quick recovery”.

See her post:

