TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks…

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her…

Pray for me – Nigerian lady cries out from hospital bed after being brutalised by her husband

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

After being allegedly abused by her husband, a Nigerian woman named Happy Mark has asked for prayers from well-wishers.

She disclosed that her spouse brutalized her on her Facebook page, where she posted photos of herself in the hospital.

Mark was overjoyed, declaring that she would not die before her time, and praying to God for a speedy recovery.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady who raised false alarm about a kidnap &…

Wife creates group chat, adds all her husband’s side chick

She wrote:

“Fans please I need your prayer. Look at what my husband did to me.”

The lady added;

“I shall not die before my time, instead they will go down before me. May the Almighty hand rest upon me for quick recovery”.

See her post:

In other news; A bizarre account from a young South African lady with the Twitter handle @SandzMnisi has gone viral on social media.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks silence on…

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after allowing her…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her producer surfaces…

‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean,…

Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skills reacts after his babymama leaked…

Mercy Aigbe reportedly kicked out of husband’s house barely three months…

I love you in a freaky way, lets run away together – Kate Henshaw tells Mr…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Vendor reveals the most bizarre thing a customer asked her to do (screenhsot)

“Who is gonna be my sugar daddy” – Toke Makinwa asks as she complains…

Pray for me – Nigerian lady cries out from hospital bed after being brutalised…

How my friend made me pose as prophetess to convince her ex-boyfriend they’re…

How I suffered depression because of my relationship with Kiddwaya – Erica…

Nigerians drag Burna Boy for throwing shades after Davido acquired land worth…

29-year-old suspect speaks after allegedly killing his one-month-old baby

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More