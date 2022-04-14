Proffer solutions instead of just criticising – Zahra Buhari slams Nigerians

Zahra Buhari-Indimi, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, has subtly challenged Nigerians to tamp down their critiques if they can’t give solutions.

She resorted to social media to say that anyone who criticizes someone’s inability to solve a problem without offering a solution is simply making noise.

People who cannot offer an alternative to how certain things should be done yet continue to criticize, according to Zahra, are nothing more than noisemakers.

She said;

”Criticism without offering viable solutions and alternatives for me is just noise”

Meanwhile, this comes a day after the Northern Elders Forum, NEF asked her father, President Muhammadu Buhari to resign due to his failure to end the spate of kidnappings, and killings across the country.

The NEF spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed in a statement said in part;