Prophetess to grant scholarship to children of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu

Rose Kelvin, Prophetess of Unveiling The Veiled City of Testimonies awards a scholarship to the late singer Osinachi Nwachukwu’s children.
This comes after the singer’s husband was arrested on accusations of domestic violence in the death of his wife.
Prophetess Rose Kelvin took to Facebook to announce that she would grant two of Osinachi’s children university scholarships, with the possibility of taking all four if she could.
Expressing heartbreak over the incident, she wrote;
“I have cried my eyes out over the demise of Minister Osinachi Nwachukwu the gospel artist whom I have never met before but learnt on social media that she worked so hard to provide for her family.
Prophetess to grant scholarship to children of late Osinachi Nwachukwu
The more I sob over her demise the more I see her innocent children in terrible hopeless situation as their mother who was their sole provider is no more.
Am led to grant scholarships to two of these 4 children to degree level, if possible four of them…
But I do not know how to go about this because I do not know the woman or her relatives..”
