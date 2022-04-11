Prophetess to grant scholarship to children of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu

Rose Kelvin, Prophetess of Unveiling The Veiled City of Testimonies awards a scholarship to the late singer Osinachi Nwachukwu’s children.

This comes after the singer’s husband was arrested on accusations of domestic violence in the death of his wife.

Prophetess Rose Kelvin took to Facebook to announce that she would grant two of Osinachi’s children university scholarships, with the possibility of taking all four if she could.

Expressing heartbreak over the incident, she wrote;