Queen Ola pens tribute to late Alaafin of Oyo

Queen Ola has written a touching tribute to the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi. Lamidi Adeyemi, Oba.

Queen Ola, who had access to a unique part of the king’s heart, divorced the Alaafin of Oyo a few years ago, and the union produced three boys.

Now paying a tribute to him on her Instagram page, Queen Ola wrote:

Daddy… Word fail me but اَللّٰهُ أَعْلَم (Allahu’ alam-God knows better”).

I was thinking it’s all lies and that you are coming back but I’m afraid I was wrong.

The father of my kids, that I met at an impressionable age left when it was least expected. Whenever I tell people that the bond we share can be likened to that of a “Siamese”, having been married to you at age 19, they are more that transfixed.

We were practically best of friends but the moment they had an inklings about whom your favorite was, everything flopped.

Alas! the kids and I can’t see you anymore nor converse with you any longer but I vehemently believe you are seeing us, how I wish we can still have few words because I’ve got a whole lot to tell you. I’m bereft of what to tell the boys especially, Adejuwon, because at his age, he reads and and surf the net so much that curiosity gets hold of him and has already know a lot about you.

You remain to me, a best father, teacher and mentor and husband that ever bestrode the landscapes.

Almighty Allah will forgive all your sins and accept your return.”