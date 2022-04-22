“Quoting Banky’s statement with ‘LOL’ is insulting, implies he’s lying or saying rubbish” – Man slam Wizkid

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Wizkid’s response to Banky W’s statement has been slammed by a Twitter user known as @DanielRegha. Wizkid’s banky w wedding is trending on Twitter.

Wizkid raised eyebrows when he responded to Banky W’s statement that he was disappointed that he couldn’t make it to his wedding with the acronym ‘LOL.’

While social media users reacted to this, Daniel Regha went after Starboy for his “disrespectful” response.

He wrote:

“Wizkid it was very unfair of u not to attend Banky W’s wedding (if u were an invitee), cos he literally made u who u are today & despite all that happened in the past, u still owe him a lot; Furthermore, replying “LOL” to Banky’s positive remarks abt u is rude. Act respectfully.”

“Wizkid quoting Banky’s statement with “LOL” is insulting cos it implies that Banky was either telling lies or was saying rubb!sh; There was nothing funny about Banky’s replies. I don’t get why people are applauding Wizkid’s d!srespectful behavior. Indeed, maturity isn’t by age.”

See tweets below:

