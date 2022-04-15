TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her…

‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s husband,…

Reactions as actress Toyin Abraham announces decision to go into politics (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has sparked reactions online after expressing interest to run for a political position.

In the video shared on Instagram, Toyin Abraham said she’s from Edo State but was born and brought up in Ibadan and married Kolawole Ajeyemi, who hails from Oyo State.

READ ALSO

Is it your womb? – Toyin Lawani slams those dragging her for…

“Surround yourself with people who will lift you…

According to Toyin Abraham, she will be joining politics in the future and needs to know if she can contest for any position in Oyo State.

Reacting to this, a fan identified as ade_worldbest wrote:
“Tinubu is from Osun, Ambode is from Ondo, but they are once Lagos state Governors…why because they are born in Lagos State, so mum Ire, carry go, we are behind you always love you like kilode”

jairineib wrote:
“According to our Constitution ooo,eventhough everything for the Constitution na wash…. You can contest in Oyo…Yes by Birth or Marriage…”

wllmsdiwura wrote:
“In all honesty, ko ye mi. Tori there’s something called Citizenship by birth and by marriage which you clearly qualify for but the last time i asked a friend studying Law, they said you can’t. But i guess that’s why all the gender bills are been fought for to be passed so that we can run for electoral positions in places we marry from.”

adefuyeadefowope wrote:
“Yes you can but trust nigerian to always state that you are not from there state, then sentiment comes in, that they want there indigen.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband’s family finally breaks silence on…

Leaked WhatsApp chat between late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her producer surfaces…

‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean,…

Man shares experience with neighbor’s girlfriend after allowing her…

Mercy Aigbe reportedly kicked out of husband’s house barely three months…

I love you in a freaky way, lets run away together – Kate Henshaw tells Mr…

Wife creates group chat, adds all her husband’s side chick

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

No man should come to my funeral – Ex YBNL Queen, Temmie Ovwasa warns

‘Don’t go into a relationship just because you are lonely’ – Tonto Dikeh

Reactions as actress Toyin Abraham announces decision to go into politics…

Nigerian woman slams people mocking her for getting pregnant shortly after…

Man finds out that his fiancee is getting married to someone else

Residents stunned as man climbs heap of sand and screams ‘women w!cked pass men…

Don Jazzy reacts to Rihanna’s breakup with ASAP Rocky

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More