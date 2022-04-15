Reactions as actress Toyin Abraham announces decision to go into politics…

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has sparked reactions online after expressing interest to run for a political position.

In the video shared on Instagram, Toyin Abraham said she’s from Edo State but was born and brought up in Ibadan and married Kolawole Ajeyemi, who hails from Oyo State.

According to Toyin Abraham, she will be joining politics in the future and needs to know if she can contest for any position in Oyo State.

Reacting to this, a fan identified as ade_worldbest wrote:

“Tinubu is from Osun, Ambode is from Ondo, but they are once Lagos state Governors…why because they are born in Lagos State, so mum Ire, carry go, we are behind you always love you like kilode”

jairineib wrote:

“According to our Constitution ooo,eventhough everything for the Constitution na wash…. You can contest in Oyo…Yes by Birth or Marriage…”

wllmsdiwura wrote:

“In all honesty, ko ye mi. Tori there’s something called Citizenship by birth and by marriage which you clearly qualify for but the last time i asked a friend studying Law, they said you can’t. But i guess that’s why all the gender bills are been fought for to be passed so that we can run for electoral positions in places we marry from.”

adefuyeadefowope wrote:

“Yes you can but trust nigerian to always state that you are not from there state, then sentiment comes in, that they want there indigen.”