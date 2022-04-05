TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom…

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary…

Man cries out after losing pregnant wife during her first…

Reactions as Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme reveals how Bobrisky makes his money (Screenshot)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme has spilled details of how her former boss, Bobrisky allegedly makes his money.

Speaking via her Instagram page, the controversial lady alleged that Bobrisky makes his money through s3x videos and p0rnography.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme ventures into p*rn as new…

Bobrisky praises Wizkid for buying private jet without…

The lady who recently went into acting p0rn movies claimed that it was Bobrisky who really introduced her to the business.

In her words,

“I make a lot of money from my s3x videos. Even your mummy of Lagos dey do am too. His own is just private. You can’t stream it without ID but it will soon cast. Everywhere go scatter when it will leak.

How do you think he’s making his money. You think it’s page advert abi stay there audio sugar daddy na plan. Na him show me the way. Writing this with my full chesst.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband reacts as Korra moves to one bedroom apartment

Why I resigned from Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary – Falz…

Man cries out after losing pregnant wife during her first delivery

I wish God blesses me with a man – Genevieve Nnaji says as she spills…

Why I didn’t attend any university – Genevieve Nnaji opens up

Davido reacts after Tonto Dikeh demanded night massage few hours after he…

Canada-based woman who has being away for 6yrs, gave her husband a grand…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy announces desire to have a husband

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme ventures into p*rn as new career

Lady’s “pantless” photoshoot leaves netizens puzzled (See photos)

Some Nigerians are the problem of Nigeria – Teni says

Man buys big hotel for wife after winning N755 million jackpot

Why I cancelled my marriage plans last year – Alex Unusual spills

Reactions as Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme reveals how Bobrisky makes his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More