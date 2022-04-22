Reactions as hot influencer, Ada La Pinky leaks chat with Wizkid

Controversial Instagram influencer, Ada La Pinky has leaked the messages she sent to ace Nigerian singer, Wizkid Balogun.

The busty influencer sparked reactions on her Instagram page after revealing thee private messages she sent to the superstar singer Wizkid.

From her post, it was observed that she has been sending messages to Wizkid since 2019, but the singer has not replied to any of them.

On October 19th, 2019, she mentioned Wizkid in one of the sultry photos she posted on her Instastory, yet the singer did not acknowledge it.

Her latest message to the singer is the lyrics of a song she sent to him. Apparently, she was expressing her feelings to Wizkid through the song.

In her caption, she wrote – “Please Machala, just say hello.” She added that it has taken too long.