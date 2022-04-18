Reactions as lady accept a marriage proposal from her male bestie (Photos)

After she announced her engagement to her male bestie, a young lady with the Twitter handle @ideekelix sparked outrage among Twitter users.

She claims the young man proposed to her and she agreed to spend the rest of her life with him.

Despite the fact that her engagement is major news for her and her followers, some Twitter users have different perspectives on it.

@Mathew Damii_ wrote:

“This is a lesson. Any day you hear my male bestie in your relationship, know the truth with this story.”

Meanwhile, the lady posted pictures of herself wearing her engagement ring while making the announcement on the microblogging platform.

She wrote: