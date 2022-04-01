Reactions as swarm of bees storm a vendor’s shop in Lagos (Video)

A video which has been going viral on social media has captured moment a swarm of bees stormed a vendor’s shop in Lagos.

Reports gathered that vendor alongside some other eye witnesses at the scene of the incident, had taken to their heels after spotting the bees, to avoid being stung by the countless number of bees which stormed the shop.

Amid speculations going round online about the reason behind the attack, the actual cause of the bee attack is still yet to be ascertained.

Nigerians have however aired their opinions as some speculated that it might be an attack from the vendor’s village, while others say it might be a bad omen as swarm of bees are said to be harbingers of bad news.

Watch the video below;