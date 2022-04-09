“Reconcile with her or I’ll cripple your m*nhood” – Korra Obidi’s husbands shares threat messages from Nigerians

Justin Dean, Korra Obidi’s former husband, has responded to the numerous threats he received from Nigerians following their divorce.

Third parties threatened to assault him if he did not go and settle with Korra, according to messages made to his Instagram account.

“Apparently, with the love for Korra on social media, it is understandable why the threats have ensued,” one of Justin’s followers opined.

Meanwhile, one of the threat messages warns that if he (Justin) does not reconcile with Kora within 48 hours, his [email protected] will be crippled.

Justin wrote that this isn’t the first time he’s been threatened with “juju or black magic,” while another vowed to “give him seven days sickness.”

