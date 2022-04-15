Residents stunned as man climbs heap of sand and screams ‘women w!cked pass men ooo’ repeatedly (Watch video)

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a man raising a commotion in public.

The man holding what appeared to be a Bible screamed at the top of his voice, “Women are more wicked than men!”

“Women wicked pass men ooo,” he said as he climbed a heap of sand in a marketplace.

As the man continued his lamentation, shop owners and pedestrians watched him with curiosity. In the distance, a lady could be heard asking, “How now?”

The video was shared by a Twitter user with the caption;

”This has to be the highlight of my day. 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Watch the video below:

This has to be the highlight of my day. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/J932hlT4SD — Montelookast 𓄀 (@montelookast) April 13, 2022

