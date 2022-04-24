Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Rita Dominic, a popular Nollywood actress, observes her newlywed husband’s family ritual before entering his home.

This comes just days after the 46-year-old actress married the love of her life, Fidelis Anosike.

The Anosike family custom demands the newlywed wife to be properly welcomed into her husband’s home.

Rita Dominic was escorted by a group of women who sang in their own dialect in the video that has gone viral on social media.

Rita, who was dressed in black, danced among the women singing in traditional Igbo attire.

Watch the video below…

