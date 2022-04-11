Run away from stingy and lazy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo to ladies

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

Pastor Mildred Okonkwo of David’s Christian Centre (DCC) has given advice to ladies on how to deal with lazy or stingy men.

She provided the advice during a church sermon, saying that women should avoid stingy or lazy men.

For emphasis, the clergywoman advised women to pick up their slippers and flee from such individuals.

A stingy or lazy man, she claims, would destroy the life of any woman who decides to be with them.

Watch video below;

In other news; The terrorists have released a new video of victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack in an unspecified location, which is thought to be a forest.

Recall that on March 28, terrorists attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train, killing eight passengers.

The masked terrorists wore military clothes and stood behind the abductees in the video released on Sunday, April 11.

