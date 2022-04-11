Run away from stingy and lazy men, they will ruin your life – Pastor Mildred Okonkwo to ladies

Pastor Mildred Okonkwo of David’s Christian Centre (DCC) has given advice to ladies on how to deal with lazy or stingy men.

She provided the advice during a church sermon, saying that women should avoid stingy or lazy men.

For emphasis, the clergywoman advised women to pick up their slippers and flee from such individuals.

A stingy or lazy man, she claims, would destroy the life of any woman who decides to be with them.

Watch video below;

