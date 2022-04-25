‘Sack your Doctor’- Toke Makinwa mocked as she flaunts her backside in a new video

Toke Makinwa, a renowned media figure, has been mocked by netizens after she shared a new video showing her backside.
The vlogger took to Instagram to talk about self-love while flaunting her ‘Bum Bum.’
However, instead of swooning over her as she expected, many netizens speculated that Toke Makinwa had likely undergone a second surgery, but it had been done poorly.
Some even advised her to change doctors.
See reactions below;
ittz_sasha wrote: Which kind [email protected] be this nau this one come deybout of shape
enna__ameh wrote: Sack your Doctor Toks. Use Khloe’s doctor instead
tosin.capital wrote: She plus the bbl no still make sense
ada_mamush wrote: The doctor no try, looks like it was placed on a flat surface.. Anyway she’s still beautiful
