“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot, drags Davido over his comment (Screenshot)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has called out singer, Davido over his old tweet about nollywood actresses.

Hours ago, an old tweet of Davido dragging nollywood actresses resurfaced on social media and this didn’t sit well with Iyabo Ojo.

In the tweet, Davido claimed that actresses make their money through sleeping with men and not acting.

Reacting to this, Iyabo Ojo slammed Davido as she stated that such comments shouldn’t be coming from a ‘serial baby daddy’ like him.

She further added that she likes Davido and his craft and never expected such comment from him.

In her words,

“Noooooo aba not from you. Haha. Abi shey won hack account e ni. Not from a serial baby daddy Davido. And I like you and your craft ooo”.

