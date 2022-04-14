‘She cheated on me with Don Jazzy’ – Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean, makes shocking revelation in a leaked chat

Despite the fact that they are no longer married, Justin Dean, the husband of Instagram dancer Korra Obidi, has continued to reveal details about their relationship.

Justine Dean accused his wife, Korra Obidi, of cheating on him with Mavin Records founder Don Jazzy, in a discussion that leaked online just a few minutes ago.

Justin Dean revealed that he recently found Korra Obidi’s connection with Don Jazzy and that he will soon reveal the details in public.

Meanwhile, Instagram blogger Cutie Julls said that despite being married to her husband, Korra Obidi was having an affair with Peruzzi.

The extramarital affair was confirmed, according to insiders, but Korra Obidi claimed she did not cheat on her husband, Justin, because she wore a condom.

See screenshots below;