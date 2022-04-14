“She did body joor” – Nancy Isime’s transformation video stirs reactions

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The popular Nollywood actress Nancy Isime’s transformation video has stirred controversy on the internet.

Nancy Isime

A photo of Nancy at a younger age and a recent photo were merged in the short clip, causing a stir.

In comparison to her current appearance, the show host in the first photo appeared lanky and malnourished.

While some believe it is simply growth, some believe she underwent body enhancement and that the fact that her doctor is so competent makes it impossible for people to detect.

Watch the video below:

See reactions below:

__wyni.k wrote:
“She did body joor”

irene_kutox wrote:
“She did 😍😍😍her doc is good”

ifeyinwaenweugwu wrote:
“It’s obvious nau 🥴😏”

the_obeks wrote:
“Na follow come Abeg. Haven’t you seen how hard she works out? This doesn’t even look like surgery in my eyes.”

noliarsclub wrote:
“Adding a little weight is enough na, everything isn’t surgery”

nkemakonamu wrote:
“It’s very obvious💯, but why ain’t they proud of the procedure, abi e dey reduce their self esteem?”

offordike wrote:
“So Person no fit grow Ynash in Peace again ! No be everything be surgery na !”

