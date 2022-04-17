“She for kuku no wear cloth at all” – Maureen Esisi’s outfit to wedding party stirs reactions (Video)

Maureen Esisi, the ex wife of Nollywood star Blossom Chukwujekwu, has captured the attention of social media users after showing off the outfit she wore to a wedding ceremony.

RedVigor, a.k.a. Maureen Esisi, posted a stunning gown she wore to a wedding reception on her Instagram page, and she boldly flaunted her goodies and assets in the videos.

The socialite captioned the video of herself in a black gown with an open top-back and a netlike fabric covering her chest region:

“Saturday Weddings ✂️‼️😜😍,”

Many people complimented the clothing style, while others denounced it as inappropriate.

Watch the video below;

See some of the reactions below…

