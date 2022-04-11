She is not what you think, living with her was horror – Step son of Funke Akindele blast her amidst marital issues

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

In the middle of marital problems, Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele’s step-son has come out to criticize her.

It appears that the couple had been having problems for some time prior to the recent alleged outburst. Despite the fact that the couple has not responded to anything, a few bloggers have shared the situation at the celebrity couple’s home.

In a popular post shared online, blogger Tosin Silverdam pointed out how the actress disregarded her spouse on his birthday, refusing to create a post to thank him as they used to do.

Cutie Juls, a blogger, recently described how the two have been embroiled in a series of domestic disputes that have prompted neighbors to interfere. She alleged that JJC Skillz spent an amount of money from the family company without the permission of Funke Akindele. She however lost her cool and fought her husband, ordering him to leave her house.

In a new development, the son of JJC Skillz, Benito has dragged his stepmother Funke and has described her as evil. He stated that she does not behave as the perception people have about her. “She’s not what you all think she is. I lived with her for 2 years. It was horror”.

