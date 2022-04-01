She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s ex-husband reveals reason for divorce (Video)

Dr. Justin Dean, the estranged husband of Korra Obidi, discusses the reasons for their divorce and the court’s decision in their case.

The chiropractor claims he divorced Korra because she made repeated statements about how much she regretted giving birth to June, one of which resulted in a forceful act that dislocated the baby’s arm.

Dr. Justin revealed in a lengthy live video on Facebook that after their messy social media outburst, he dropped his kids off at Korra’s house so he could go to work, only to be subjected to a month-long restraining order.

Watch the video below,

