She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s ex-husband reveals reason for divorce (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Dr. Justin Dean, the estranged husband of Korra Obidi, discusses the reasons for their divorce and the court’s decision in their case.

Korra Obidi and her ex-husband

The chiropractor claims he divorced Korra because she made repeated statements about how much she regretted giving birth to June, one of which resulted in a forceful act that dislocated the baby’s arm.

Dr. Justin revealed in a lengthy live video on Facebook that after their messy social media outburst, he dropped his kids off at Korra’s house so he could go to work, only to be subjected to a month-long restraining order.

Watch the video below,

In other news, A man has taken to social media to lament after receiving terms and conditions from his debtor, who took a N750K loan for over three months.

According to @senibobo, a Twitter user, he loaned N750K to an individual with the promise of repaying it in a month, but he failed, only receiving N300K after three months.

 

