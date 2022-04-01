Shocking moment dog ‘spoke English’ to its owner after she threatened to sell it (Video)

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the unexpected moment when a dog mumbled English language in an attempt to defend itself.

The dog’s owner threatened to sell it, so she spoke it repeatedly until the animal grew human chords and responded.

”Ama sell you… put you up for sale”, the woman stated.

The dog’s first reaction was a ferocious bark, and its owner replied repeatedly, “Yes, I am.”

The animal then managed to woof out something that sounded like “No you ain’t.”

Hearing the dog’s reaction, the woman burst out laughing.

Check out the video below:

