”Show us your man” – Fan question DJ Cuppy about her relationship with her dogs, she responds

Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, a billionaire heiress and musician, has reacted after a curious fan inquired about her relationship status.

Asacha Michael, a fan, urged Cuppy to show the world her man, else he would conclude that her connection with her dogs, Dudu and Funfun, is considerably more complicated than she portrays.

He wrote,

“DJ Cuppy, show us your man or we assume #d0ggy.”

Recall that dogs became a trendy topic on Twitter on Friday, April 29 after a Twitter user alleged that some ladies in Lagos were sleeping with dogs for N1.5 million.

The user with the handle @Justkingss took to his page to make the claim and also attached video evidence to the tweet.

However, on seeing the fan’s tweet, Cuppy responded by saying she’s single and her type is “human.”

”I am SINGLE and my type is the HUMAN SPECIES 😅🧬 #CuppyDat”, she replied.

See their exchange below,