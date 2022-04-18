Since I gained admission into UNILAG I haven’t resumed school – Rema appeals to ASUU

A Nigerian musician, Divine Ikubor better known as Rema, has lamented over how the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike is impacting him.

Rema revealed that he had not returned to school since being admitted to the University of Lagos due to the statewide strike action.

In January 2022, the ‘Bounce’ crooner said that he applied to UNILAG and was accepted after his mother convinced him of the significance of obtaining a degree.

He wrote;

”What if I told y’all I got an admission into Unilag? Lol mum said I need to get a degree sigh, oh well see you guys in class!”

However, months after sharing the happy news, he lamented the fact that he is still waiting to join his peers.

In a post on his verified Twitter page on Monday, April 18, Rema appealed to ASUU to reconsider ending the strike.