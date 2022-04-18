TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I was pregnant while in Big Brother’s house and my…

Young lady falls in love with homeless man she accommodated, set…

How Osinachi’s husband sent her to sleep in a brothel – Friend…

Since I gained admission into UNILAG I haven’t resumed school – Rema appeals to ASUU

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian musician, Divine Ikubor better known as Rema, has lamented over how the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike is impacting him.

Rema revealed that he had not returned to school since being admitted to the University of Lagos due to the statewide strike action.

Rema
READ ALSO

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

James Brown tackles ‘oyinbo’ classmates during class…

In January 2022, the ‘Bounce’ crooner said that he applied to UNILAG and was accepted after his mother convinced him of the significance of obtaining a degree.

He wrote;

”What if I told y’all I got an admission into Unilag? Lol mum said I need to get a degree sigh, oh well see you guys in class!”

However, months after sharing the happy news, he lamented the fact that he is still waiting to join his peers.

In a post on his verified Twitter page on Monday, April 18, Rema appealed to ASUU to reconsider ending the strike.

”ASUU, since dem give me admission I neva start school o, e don do nau! 😖”, he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I was pregnant while in Big Brother’s house and my babydaddy dumped me…

Young lady falls in love with homeless man she accommodated, set to welcome a…

How Osinachi’s husband sent her to sleep in a brothel – Friend reveals

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him from drinking

Man dies while acting ‘Passion of Christ’ drama in Imo

“If your wife is on period and you’re pressed, go ahead and make love to her” –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Halima Abubakar shares scary post for ladies using pads during menstruation

“This is not her first or fifth time” – Tonto Dikeh speaks on…

15-year-old boy nabbed for kidnapping victims and selling them for N5,000…

Do you know how much I’m worth? – Portable challenges police as he resists…

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said about case of…

“My love was not meant for one woman” – Man who’s dating triplet sisters…

Lagos govt. shuts down all Chrisland School branches over tape of 10-year-old…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More