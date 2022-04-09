TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me –…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband,…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding…

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu died of domestic violence, not cancer – Friends allege

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Friends of gospel musician Osinachi Nwachukwu have claimed that the singer died of domestic abuse and not throat cancer.

On Friday, it was announced that the singer had died, with throat cancer being the cause of death.
Friends of the singer, on the other hand, have alleged that the fantastic vocalist died not of throat cancer but of a beating she received from her husband.

According to an Instablog story, one of her friends claimed that the singer had been subjected to mistreatment by her husband until he kicked her in the chest, putting her on life support for five days before she died.

READ ALSO

Frank Edwards blows hot over death of singer Osinachi…

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s cause of death revealed

See text exchanges from friends who knew her below;

In other news; Jennifer Lopez, an American singer and actress, has announced her engagement to actor Ben Affleck, about a year after they reconnected.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My father said the holy spirit asked him to sleep with me – 16-year-old…

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband, Opeyemi with ‘juju’…

Nigerians drag Korra as she makes cryptic comment regarding crashed marriage to…

Opeyemi was crying and begging me everyday – Nkechi Blessing leaks chat with…

How Nkechi Blessing allegedly slept with fellow actress, lured young girls into…

Man shares experience with corps member who asked him for N15k

Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme claims she went nude in live session with Lil…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Life without my mom has been hell’, Bobrisky cries out

Young man fulfills promise; gives old man half of the money he got from selling…

Why I cannot show off my lover – Actress Iyabo Ojo spills

I abandoned my wife when she was sick, used her money to go on vacation with her…

Neo reacts after his ex, Vee called him a play boy

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu died of domestic violence, not cancer – Friends…

“You suppose dey write your third JAMB” – Fans drag BBNaija’s Angel over her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More