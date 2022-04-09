Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu died of domestic violence, not cancer – Friends allege

Friends of gospel musician Osinachi Nwachukwu have claimed that the singer died of domestic abuse and not throat cancer.

On Friday, it was announced that the singer had died, with throat cancer being the cause of death.

Friends of the singer, on the other hand, have alleged that the fantastic vocalist died not of throat cancer but of a beating she received from her husband.

According to an Instablog story, one of her friends claimed that the singer had been subjected to mistreatment by her husband until he kicked her in the chest, putting her on life support for five days before she died.

