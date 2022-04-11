Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her death

The family of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu has debunked viral report that the singer died of throat cancer.

Recall, following reports of sister Osinachi’s demise, reports claimed the singer died of throat cancer.

However, Mrs Favor Made, the senior sister of the deceased singer and first daughter of the family, has debunked the report.

She stated that Osinachi cause of death was due to cluster of blood in the chest which was as a result of the kick she received from her husband.

According to daily post, she said:

“We heard it was cancer that killed Osinachi. She did not die of cancer. The husband, Mr Peter Nwachukwu hit her with his leg on the chest. All this while, he has been beating her but my sister hides all that she was passing through from us”

We told her that they are not divorcing and that it’s just a separation. But she felt that God is against divorce. We told her that separation is not a sin but just for her to stay alive and take care of her children.

She will always tell us to relax and that the man will change. So when the man kicked her in the chest, she fell down and he took her to the hospital but he did not even tell us”

When incident had happened, it was an acquaintance of Osinachi’s twin sister who had contacted her to ask her if “Did your sister tell you that Peter hit her on the chest?”

The twin had said no.

“It was the hitting on the chest that killed her. My brother had to ask the doctor what killed her and the doctor said that there were clusters of blood on her chest,” Mrs made said.

Osinachi’s sister further revealed that the husband, Mr Nwachukwu, stopped her siblings from visiting her and stopped her from visiting her village as well.

When Osinachi died, Peter did not immediately contact her family, according to Made, and it was not until 8 p.m. that he leisurely notified their mom of the passing.