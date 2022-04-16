Skit maker, Cute Abiola splashes millions as he acquires land in Ibadan

Abdulgafar Ahmad, also known as Cute Abiola, a popular comedian and skit maker, has purchased a large plot of land in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Recall how the comedian was chastised for reportedly demanding to sleep with the females he plays in his comedy skits?

The comedian has decided to add to his vast property holdings by purchasing a large plot of land in Ibadan.

As he was seen signing some documents, allegedly to complete the acquisition, the skit maker claimed that he’s about to build something special in the city.

Cute Abiola wrote:

“I am about to build something special in this city”.

