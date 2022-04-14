‘Sleeping with him is nobody’s business’ – Comedian Cute Abiola’s side chick opens up on their romantic affair

Mandy Kiss, a social media influencer, has reacted angrily to reports that she slept with Cute Abiola, a prominent skit artist.

Recall how the notorious Instagram blog Gistlovers named Mandy Kiss and actress Omoborty as two of Cute Abiola’s numerous side chics?

Following that, a loving video of Cute Abiola and Mandy leaked online, bolstering the claim.

In response, Mandy slammed those who came to her DM to hear her side of the incident in a video. She asserted categorically that she owes no one an explanation.

She claims that she owns her body and that it is none of anyone’s concern whether the allegations are genuine or not. That sleeping with Cute Abiola is no one’s business.

Watch the video below;