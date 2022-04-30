“Sl**ping with dogs for money is disgusting”, Uriel Oputa cries out over recent trend of bestiality

Uriel Oputa, a BBN season 2 housemate, has noticed a new trend of bestiality in which dogs are filmed sleeping with women.

Uriel Oputa, who was outspoken in her condemnation, voiced concern for the generation and the means by which they choose to make ends meet.

The professional chef and actress counseled brothers, parents, and sisters, urging them to do better because they are worth more than this act of bestiality.

She expressed herself as follows: