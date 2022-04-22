“Sometimes we go apart to understand the value of getting back together” – AY Makun writes glowing tribute to Psquare

AY Makun, a renowned comedian and actor, has penned a beautiful homage to Psquare, the popular singers Peter and Paul Okoye.

According to the ace comic, the partnership was created to delight the masses, and that sometimes people must be separated in order to appreciate the worth of reuniting.

In his words:

“Sometimes, we go apart to understand the true values of getting back together. When two people are truly in sync, they always find a way of making things happen. This is one night I will never forget @psquareworld were born to entertain. One of my best wishes and decision for AT Live at 15, was to see these guys come together on the same stage…… PETER AND PAUL THEM BE ONE NO BE TWO”.