Simi’s mother, Mrs Jedidah Akinsola has advised couples who are willing to strive and make their marriages work.

The songstress’s mother in her tweet, slammed people to stop saying that a man needs respect and a woman needs love, because, in her opinion, there is no human that doesn’t need those two things.

She emphasized that couples should learn to treat each other with love and respect.

Read her post below:

“Please let’s stop this noise of husband needs respect and wife needs love. Show me one human being who doesn’t need respect and love from his or her spouse. Let all couples learn to treat each other with respect and love. Don’t give your spouse what you cannot accept”