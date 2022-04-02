TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Student laments bitterly after realising he’s been scammed of N30k by online fraudster [Video]

By Ezie Innocent

An internet scammer commonly known in Nigeria as Yahoo Boy recently duped a Nigerian student of his money.

The young man could be heard weeping in a video posted on social media as he detailed how he transferred N30,000 to the scammer just for the scammer to demand another $25.

His roommates reacted to his situation with different feelings, with some consoling him after he was duped and others laughing at him.

After realizing that his money was gone and that there was no way to get it back from the scammer, the victim wore a despondent expression.

Watch the video below;

In other news; Olubankole Wellington a.k.a Banky W, a Nigerian veteran artiste, has expressed his ambition to run for federal legislator in the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) election in 2023.

