TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in…

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her…

Suspected cable thief fed noodles before more beatings in Bayelsa

Entertainment
By Shalom

Photos of a suspected cable thief identified as Preye Ayase, has been trending online after he was given a plate of noodles while being punished in Agorogbene community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Reports gathered that the suspect and his accomplice, Ringo Tareladei, were caught red handed vandalising electric cables connecting Ogobiri and Agorogbene communities in Sagbama on Wednesday, April 20.

READ ALSO

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband arrested for suspected…

I’m scared, her spirit is tormenting me – Girlfriend of…

Ouseibai Seperegha Godsgift M, the President of the Creek Youths Agenda (CYA), comdemned the destruction, stealing and vandalization of the electric infrastructure (cables) connecting the two communities by the hoodlums.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Ebis Okpeke noted that the President of the group expressed his disappointment over the unfortunate incident as he called on youths from the area to desist from such acts forthwith as it will only spell doom for them while affecting their development negatively.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Chrisland Schools scandal: CCTV captures what really happened in Dubai hotel

“Dem don finally separate them” – Netizens react to recent update on Cute Abiola…

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

Nursing school reportedly expels female student over leaked bedroom tapes

My daughter was a Virgin before the trip to Dubai – Mother of 10-year-old…

Lady in Oxlade’s bedroom video cries out for justice again, threatens to leak…

Wizkid reacts after Banky W expressed disappointment over his absence at his…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m happy to be back” – Shan George says as she gets set to appear on-screen…

Chioma Rowland shares cryptic post after Davido announced he’s not single

Samklef calls out Banky W over unpaid album royalties

“A lot of damage is done when women leave their children to nannies while they…

Suspected cable thief fed noodles before more beatings in Bayelsa

Lady in Oxlade’s leaked video files defamation lawsuit, accuses singer of…

Lady marries her co-worker after dumping boyfriend of four years who got her the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More