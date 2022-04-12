Suspected ritualist arrested for killing and sleeping with girlfriend’s corpse for 6 days in Lagos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Ifeanyi Njoku, a young guy from Lagos State, has been nabbed for reportedly killing his girlfriend, Precious Okeke, 24, in an estate in Badore, in the Ajah region of Lagos State.

According to eyewitness accounts, the spiritualist told the man to kill his girlfriend and sleep with her body for seven days in order to access massive wealth.

Speaking to Punch, the Eyewitness said:

“The boy killed his girlfriend about six days ago, and he confessed that he wanted to use the girl for money rituals. He said he was told that he should have sex with his girlfriend’s corpse for seven days, but he was caught on the sixth day. Today (Monday) is supposed to make it the seventh day.

“The smell of the corpse had been disturbing neighbours in the compound and other residents. So, they called the estate chairman to help in confirming what was going on in the apartment and while searching the apartment, they found the girl’s body.

“The boy was arrested and taken to the Lamgbasa Police Station and during interrogation, he confessed that he killed his girlfriend six days ago.

“We learnt that the boy offered N6m to kill the case; we also learnt that he brought the girlfriend from the village and they just moved into the estate.”

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident, adding that the deceased and the suspect were lovers.

Hundeyin said;

“Two suspects, Ifeanyi Njoku and Mbam Atunmufor, 36, have been arrested. They have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for further investigation. Njoku was the one that rented the apartment.”

