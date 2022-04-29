Teni offers to fulfil loyal fan’s dream of going abroad

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, a popular Nigerian singer, has offered a vacation to Dubai to a female fan who wishes to travel outside of the country.

The loyal fan and Teni

A woman who goes by the Twitter handle Ella, said she went to the airport and that it was the first phase of her ‘japa’ plans, which she intends to carry through eventually.

She wrote;

”Visited the airport today

One day me sef Go Japa😪❤️”

On seeing her post, Teni who has once met Ella, asked her if she has a passport and if she would like to visit Dubai.

The singer wrote;

”If you get passport, you wan go Dubai?”

In other news; On Twitter, a Nigerian woman known as @onlysharkonland told an astonishing story about her father and two of his friends who prevented him from leaving the country.

