Teni offers to fulfil loyal fan’s dream of going abroad

Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, a popular Nigerian singer, has offered a vacation to Dubai to a female fan who wishes to travel outside of the country.

A woman who goes by the Twitter handle Ella, said she went to the airport and that it was the first phase of her ‘japa’ plans, which she intends to carry through eventually.

She wrote;

”Visited the airport today One day me sef Go Japa😪❤️”

On seeing her post, Teni who has once met Ella, asked her if she has a passport and if she would like to visit Dubai.

The singer wrote;

”If you get passport, you wan go Dubai?”

See the post:

