Terrorists release new video of Kaduna-Abuja train attack victims

The terrorists have released a new video of victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack in an unspecified location, which is thought to be a forest.

Recall that on March 28, terrorists attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train, killing eight passengers.

The masked terrorists wore military clothes and stood behind the abductees in the video released on Sunday, April 11.

In the new video, Alwan Ali-Hassan, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s Bank of Agriculture, who was just released, is joined by other abductees.

Some of the hostages were seen pleading with the government to save them. One of the victims said she was a Kaduna State University student.

Another man in the video stated that he was traveling to Kaduna for eye care when he was abducted.

This is coming after the Nigerian Railway Corporation said the whereabouts of 168 passengers onboard the train are still unknown.