“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly sl**ping with dogs for N1.5 million

A twitter user with the handle, @LaadiiSZN has defended the evil acts of the viral trend of Lagos girls sleeping with dogs for money.

This comes following the trend on the micro-blogging platform that some girls are said to be earning up to N1.5 million just to mate with dogs, according to some conversations.

Following the trend, a popular influencer on Twitter, with then handle @jayythedope asked;

“Broke niqqas don’t deserve no pussy, but dogs do? It’s ok “

Replying to the tweet, LaadiiSZN said;

“The dogs de pay na”

The dogs dey pay na👀 — 𝐑𝐢𝐭𝐚 (@LaadiiSZN) April 28, 2022

Her response sparked many reactions on social media with many accusing her of being one of the Lagos ladies involved in the evil acts.

