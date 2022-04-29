“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly sl**ping with dogs for N1.5 million

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A twitter user with the handle, @LaadiiSZN has defended the evil acts of the viral trend of Lagos girls sleeping with dogs for money.

This comes following the trend on the micro-blogging platform that some girls are said to be earning up to N1.5 million just to mate with dogs, according to some conversations.

Following the trend, a popular influencer on Twitter, with then handle @jayythedope asked;

“Broke niqqas don’t deserve no pussy, but dogs do? It’s ok “

Replying to the tweet, LaadiiSZN said;

“The dogs de pay na”

Her response sparked many reactions on social media with many accusing her of being one of the Lagos ladies involved in the evil acts.

See some reactions from other social media users below;

