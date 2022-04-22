“The eagle has landed” – Seyi Shay says as she welcomes baby girl

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, also known as Seyi Shay, has given birth to a beautiful baby girl.

On Friday, the new mom announced the news on her social media profile.

On February 11th, the popular singer confirmed her pregnancy by revealing her baby bump in a music video.

She wrote:

“The Eagle has landed What a journey it’s been! Read all about it Link in their biog !! Thank you ALL for ur well wishes. We Love you.”

Fans and colleagues have taken to the singer’s comment section to flood it messages, congratulating the singer as she becomes a mother.

 

