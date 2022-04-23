“There is no single lady above 30 that is happy being single” – Nigerian man

A Nigerian guy has ignited a debate after expressing his feelings towards single women beyond the age of 30.

Moemudi, a young man on Twitter, claimed that no unmarried woman over the age of 30 is happy with her status.

He argues that regardless of how happy they appear to be without a partner, they secretly want for a husband.

“There is no single lady above 30 that is happy being single. No matter how you pretend to be. Deep down husband dey hungry you”. He tweeted.

His post drew a flood of reactions from women who disagreed with his point of view. See some comments below,

A Twitter user @VivianRora wrote, “I’m happy and I’m single. I just want my space , not everyone wants company”.

@BrightCyprian wrote, “And it’s even Same 30+ unmarried men shaming 30+ Unmarried women o, it never makes sense to me, una be age mates ffs”.

@spotlightmediatech_, “Haaaaa ode 😂😂😂😂😂 This is the dumbest this I have read this year …. In my early 30s and husband no hungry me not anytime soon 😂😂😂😂😂”.