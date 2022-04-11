“This could be us but your pride stopped you from dating me” – Uche Maduagwu mocks DJ Cuppy over sister’s engagement

Popular actor, Uche Maduagwu, has called out billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, following her youngest sister’s engagement to Mr Eazi.

The controversial actor in his recent post, talked about her pride as he recounted how they could’ve been engaged as lovers.

According to Uche Maduagwu, he could’ve given the disc jockey the same treatment but her ego and pride stopped her from considering his offer.

In his words,

“Dear Dj Cuppy this could ve been us but you allow your ego and pride stop you from dating me. I am not like titus fish dem buy toys and video game for me when i dey small so queezing you lik eikebe fc on social media no be part pf my marriage manifesto.”

