TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced,…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi…

“This could be us but your pride stopped you from dating me” – Uche Maduagwu mocks DJ Cuppy over sister’s engagement

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular actor, Uche Maduagwu, has called out billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, following her youngest sister’s engagement to Mr Eazi.

The controversial actor in his recent post, talked about her pride as he recounted how they could’ve been engaged as lovers.

READ ALSO

Your biggest mistake was quitting music – Uche Maduagwu…

Mr. Eazi proposes to Temi Otedola in a romantic atmosphere…

According to Uche Maduagwu, he could’ve given the disc jockey the same treatment but her ego and pride stopped her from considering his offer.

In his words,

“Dear Dj Cuppy this could ve been us but you allow your ego and pride stop you from dating me. I am not like titus fish dem buy toys and video game for me when i dey small so queezing you lik eikebe fc on social media no be part pf my marriage manifesto.”

See Some reactions below …

blossom4forever wrote:
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣wereh mumu uncle redbra

eberemelodyaniekwe reacted:
Uche if cuppy dey enter your eye biko close am 😂😂😂😂

sassyfrankie69
I see u have given up on tonto uche😒😒.. Stop being a serial wife hunter😑. Its not sexy🙄.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced, shares snapshots…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as she threatens to…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

“Why do ladies get finer after divorce or breakups?” – Korra Obidi’s dance in…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

How my father was rewarded after spending 37 years trying to make his wife happy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Family announces funeral arrangement for Doctor Chinelo Megafu killed in…

Bianca Ojukwu releases clear up-close video of Obiano’s wife assaulting her…

Bobrisky reacts to Temi and Mr Eazi’s engagement

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

“This could be us but your pride stopped you from dating me” –…

My boyfriend values money more than his relationship – Lady laments

I have built my life entirely on him, I can’t do anything without him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More