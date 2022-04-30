TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Lady cries out as she reveals what she caught her engaged female…

How Yul’s first wife, May allegedly snatched Yul from her…

“This dog is a bad boy but he is my everything” – Lady hails her dog (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has showered praises on her dog for being there for her when she was going through a lot.

In a recent video which she shared on social media, the lady was spotted cautioning her dog against standing up while inside a moving car.

Sharing the video, she appreciated the dog for being there for her, as she referred to the dog as her everything.

READ ALSO

Lady cries out as she reveals what she caught her engaged…

Doctor shares experience with a pregnant woman who broke…

In her words,

“When your dog is a big listener but sometimes na bad boy. He’s my son, my bestie, my everything. Cause this dog was there for me when I went through lots. His name is Callie, Akanni, Oluomo, Omo Olofuja”

The video has however sparked controversy as Nigerians share varying opinions about the video.

Watch video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I married a second wife – Yul Edochie finally opens up

Lady cries out as she reveals what she caught her engaged female friend doing…

How Yul’s first wife, May allegedly snatched Yul from her roommate years…

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin sends message to…

“The dogs de pay na” – Lady defends Lagos girls allegedly sl**ping with…

Actress Chinedu Bernard slumps, dies in church

Yul Edochie’s alleged romantic affairs with actress Nuella Njibigbo uncovered

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“This dog is a bad boy but he is my everything” – Lady hails…

”Show us your man” – Fan question DJ Cuppy about her relationship with her dogs,…

I was his money-making machine – Korra Obidi finally opens up to sister, Nancy…

“Some men are the reason so many girls are into hookups”-Bobrisky (video)

“You have such a positive approach to life” Davido’s family shower love on…

“Big Wiz for president 2023” – Reactions as Wizkid receives another $1m to…

Moment female fans threw their bras & panties on Burna Boy while performing…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More