“This dog is a bad boy but he is my everything” – Lady hails her dog (Video)

A Nigerian lady has showered praises on her dog for being there for her when she was going through a lot.

In a recent video which she shared on social media, the lady was spotted cautioning her dog against standing up while inside a moving car.

Sharing the video, she appreciated the dog for being there for her, as she referred to the dog as her everything.

In her words,

“When your dog is a big listener but sometimes na bad boy. He’s my son, my bestie, my everything. Cause this dog was there for me when I went through lots. His name is Callie, Akanni, Oluomo, Omo Olofuja”

The video has however sparked controversy as Nigerians share varying opinions about the video.

Watch video below,