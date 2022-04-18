“This is not her first or fifth time” – Tonto Dikeh speaks on case of 10-year-old Chrisland pupil

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has finally broken silence regarding case of 10-year-old Chrisland pupil who was allegedly r*ped.

Chrisland school has been trending since last night over the disturbing leaked tape involving minors.

Ubi Franklin who broke the news on his Twitter page, claimed the girl who is 10-years-old was raped by her co-students during a ‘School competition trip’ in Dubai.

However the narrative changed as some people after watching the videos, insisted that the kids were performing the ‘Immoral act’.

Nollywood Actress and Mother-of-one, Tonto Dikeh has also weighed in on the matter while insisting that the incident isn’t a rape case.

Her post reads;

“Okay so I just watched the chrisland Video, all i can say is

– That is not rape

– That 10 years old girl knows SEX

– In my opinion, it’s not her 1st nor 5th time.

She has a much older groomer somewhere.

The family needs to ask the right questions and protect the girl more.

Please stop sharing the video.

The school is GUILTY for concealing the truth on such a HORRIBLE Crime! Our leaders need to do better.”