“This life is deep” – Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin speaks

Nigerians have dragged Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin after she asked whether she should tell her story.

Ever since her husband, Yul Edochie announced his marriage to Judy, Nigerians have continued to drag Judy Austin on her social media page.

Few days ago Yul Edochie made the headlines after he revealed Judy Austin as his second wife, throwing the internet into a frenzy.

The news was not received well by Nigerians as they repeatedly Criticized the actor for taking a second wife; some also took to the second wife’s comment section to ridicule her.

Moments ago, she uploaded a picture and asked whether she should tell her story some social media users have taken to her comment section to ridicule her, saying they do not want to hear whatever she has to say.

