Three-year-old girl sternly warns her mother over alleged theft (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A video of a three-year-old child is going viral after she issues her mother a serious warning for allegedly taking her money.

The distraught little child was seen crying in the viral video, warning her mother not to take money from her bag again.

She was also overheard questioning her mother about why she had taken money from her bag in the first place.

“You’re putting my money in your own bag, why did you do that? Ehh.? Why did you do that? Why will you put my money in your own bag? I always close my bag.

Don’t do that again. Do you hear me? Do you hear me? Oya where’s my money?”

