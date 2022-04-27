Throwback to when Yul Edochie praised his first wife for staying by him through thick and thin for 16 years

The news by Nollywood star Yul Edochie that he and his second wife, Judy Austin, have welcomed a newborn baby has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media in the last few hours.

His declaration was welcomed with a thoughtful response from his first wife, May Yul-Edochie, who simply replied “May God judge you both,” prompting netizens to react.

Quite a number of people have even gone as far as dragging the actor cum politician’s dad, Pete Edochie who supposedly once said;

“Marrying two women doesn’t mean you are a man, it just means you are about to suffer and breed confusion among your generations”.

In light of the actor trending on social media, a throwback post of his where he praised his first wife for saying she’ll manage and stand by him when he was not at his best has been dug out.

In the post, Yul celebrated their 16 years of their marriage and appreciated his spouse for never frustrating him in course of their union. He wrote in the post,