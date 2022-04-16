TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Till date I am still grateful to Tekno” – Davido applauds singer, Tekno as he reveals what he did for him

Entertainment
By Shalom

Award winning Nigerian singer, Davido has showered praises on his colleague, Tekno for transforming his life.

Davido during an interview with host, Ebuka Uchendu, stated that he would forever remain grateful to Tekno for giving him a hit song.

According to Davido, Tekno brought him back as he didn’t have a hit song for almost a year.

Davido disclosed in the interview that Tekno wanted him to do the song himself because he’s a good guy.

In his words,

“Till date I am still grateful to Tekno. Tekno brought me back, I didn’t have a hit for almost a year. Tekno wrote the song “IF” and he wanted me to record the song. He wanted me to do it because I am a good guy”.

