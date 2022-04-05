Tonto Dikeh involves Janemena in rekindled fight with Kpokpogri (Video)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video via her Instagram page.

The mother of one who is currently having an online battle with her ex lover, Prince Kpokpogri, has dragged Janemena once again into the fight.

Recall, the recent drama between Kpokpogri and Tonto kick-started after Tonto shared a video of him twerking ecstatically while claiming that it depicted her current mood.

This subsequently caused a series of drama online as Kpokpogri reacted to it and referred to her as an ashewo who sleeps with people’s husbands.

In a recent development, Tonto Dikeh shared a video of both Janemena and Kpokpogri twerking at the same time alongside a caption that reads:

“Una Dey give me joy for the APP. 🤣🤣🤣💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🤣🤣🤣🤣..The fan who sent this to me is EVUL cause I’m God you knew I was gonna post it….#THISISCRUISE… Kim mom baby let’s whine it’s a Saturday night 💃🏾💃🏾🥴😩😞🙌🏻”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cb8OSaNogu_EglApwOduvN3GLi9Ahkh_1NWzmE0/?utm_medium=copy_link