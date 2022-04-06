Tonto Dikeh laments, asks for help to block her father as he reacts to her online drama

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Tonto DikehEntertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has asked help from Nigerians on how to prevent her father from accessing her status.

Tonto Dikeh, when asked about her father’s reaction to her incessant online dramas and scandals, stated that he sometimes confronts her and other times prefers to remain away.

This follows an internet feud between the actress and her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri. Tonto Dikeh shared a video of Kpokpogri twerking on her Instagram page, forcing Kpokpogri to respond by labeling her an ashewo who sleeps with other people’s partners and husbands. But Tonto still continued dragging him even involving Janemena in the feud.

