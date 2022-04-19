Tonto Dikeh offers to donate N500,000 to remove video of Chrisland student from the internet

Tonto Dikeh, a veteran Nollywood actress and philanthropist, has offered a whopping sum of N500,000 to remove the Chrisland’s student’s video from the internet.

A purported sxx video of some Chrisland pupils who travelled to represent their school in a competition in Dubai went viral a few days ago.

Ambassador Tonto has volunteered to remove the video off the internet and prohibit further uploads of it.

She promised to contribute her part of N500,000 and urged colleagues and fans to contribute what they could.

Tonto wrote:

“I have been in touch with someone who can get this video off the net for good! The price is outrageous. @ubifranklinofficial. I will donate 500 thousand naira only and we can push this to concerned fans and children advocator to contribute or the parents can work it up. Which ever way, the first step is trying to heal these kids. And work on how to punish the school for it’s involvement in the cover up and neglect.”

