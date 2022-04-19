TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him…

Tonto Dikeh offers to donate N500,000 to remove video of Chrisland student from the internet

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tonto Dikeh, a veteran Nollywood actress and philanthropist, has offered a whopping sum of N500,000 to remove the Chrisland’s student’s video from the internet.

Tonto Dikeh

A purported sxx video of some Chrisland pupils who travelled to represent their school in a competition in Dubai went viral a few days ago.

READ ALSO

Chrisland School releases another statement, opens up about…

“This is not her first or fifth time” –…

Ambassador Tonto has volunteered to remove the video off the internet and prohibit further uploads of it.

She promised to contribute her part of N500,000 and urged colleagues and fans to contribute what they could.

Tonto wrote:

“I have been in touch with someone who can get this video off the net for good! The price is outrageous. @ubifranklinofficial. I will donate 500 thousand naira only and we can push this to concerned fans and children advocator to contribute or the parents can work it up. Which ever way, the first step is trying to heal these kids. And work on how to punish the school for it’s involvement in the cover up and neglect.”

She added:

“If we want to help, we can start from here!! @officalthetontodikehfoundation. Chrisland school can also Pay it off, that’s the least they can do NOW. Yes it may be on people’s phone but YOU CANT GOGGLE IT and MAY NOT BE ABLE TO UPLOAD EVER AGAIN Without alerting the authorities once posted Again.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola reveals what her son, Bolu said about case of…

Mother of 10-year-old chrisland pupil, breaks silence

Married woman takes drunk husband to the mortuary to stop him from drinking

“If your wife is on period and you’re pressed, go ahead and make love to her” –…

Man caught pants down with housemaid as wife gives birth to baby after 27 hours…

“This is not her first or fifth time” – Tonto Dikeh speaks on…

Man gives shocking reason for building house for his parents without wife’s…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh offers to donate N500,000 to remove video of Chrisland student from…

“Marriage is only for well trained women, If you are too big to respect a man…

Chrisland: “The boys confessed they drugged the girl, but the school is trying…

“I left my marriage because my wife assaulted me” — Muslim man shares story

Young lady blesses elderly market woman with cash after spotting her sleeping in…

Man shares fake designer shoes he got delivered to him after paying N115k

“My angel from above” – Adekunle Gold celebrates wife, Simi on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More